The Hoops host Ross County this weekend.

Celtic will look to bounce back to winning ways after losing the first Old Firm Derby of the season against Rangers, with several new signings in line to make their debuts.

The narrow 1-0 defeat stretched the Hoops winless run against their biggest rivals to seven games and in turn saw Ange Postecoglou become the first Celtic manager since Tony Mowbray in 2009 to lose his first Old Firm Derby.

They entertain a Ross County side that could barely have faced a tougher opening batch of fixtures having met four of last season’s top-six sides.

Malky Mackay’s side have recorded two points following draws with St Johnstone (0-0) on the opening day of the new campaign and Aberdeen (1-1) prior to the international break.

But how can supporters keep an eye on all the latest goings on at Parkhead?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Ross County kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Saturday, September 11th, 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown on TV, although Celtic TV subscribers outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the action live.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Ross County?

Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a blow after it was confirmed star performer Kyogo Furuhashi will be out of action for at least a month after suffering a knee knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan.

The striker is set to miss up to SEVEN games as the Hoops prepare for another congested fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

Reports in his homeland suggest Furuhashi will also be a doubt for Japan’s next two international games against Saudi Arabia and Australia.

That could propel Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis into first-team action, with fellow Deadline Day signings Jota, and Cameron Carter-Vickers also in contention to make their debuts.

Long-term absentee Christopher Jullien remains out, as do Mikey Johnston and Karamoko Dembele.

Ross County sold striker Oli Shaw to Championship side Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee but added Alex Samuel on a two-year-deal deal from English League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.