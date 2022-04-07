Celtic will aim to continue the feel-good factor around Parkhead when they host relegation-threatened St Johnstone on Saturday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders will be determined to build on their momentum after winning last Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox, which stretched their advantage at the top of the Premiership to six points.

The Hoops are unbeaten in their previous six fixtures in all competitions and haven’t suffered defeat domestically since September 19 - a run of 26 games.

In what is the final round of matches before the post-split fixtures are announced next week, both teams will be desperate to seal maximum points for different reasons.

St Johnstone are locked firmly in a relegation battle at present, with just six points separating the Perth outfit and tenth-placed St Mirren.

Callum Davidson’s side have managed to put a bit of distance between themselves and basement boys Dundee in recent weeks but they face a stiff task at Parkhead having failed to win any of their previous three meetings.

Saints away from this season doesn’t make for good reading - just three victories on the road and they are the only top-flight side not to reach double figures in terms of goals scored.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over top-six candidate Livingston will have been a welcome boost ahead of facing a Celtic side focused on moving one step closer to the title.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs St Johnstone kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs St Johnstone

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Saturday, April 9th – kick-off 3.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, the game will be not shown live. Celtic TV will be streaming the game, with a pay-per-view option will be available.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 1/7 | DRAW 7/1 | ST JOHNSTONE 18/1

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs St Johnstone?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to hand Kyogo Furuhashi some game time after the Japanese striker was left out of the matchday squad during last weekend’s Old Firm clash as a precaution.

The former Vissel Kobe star is back to full fitness after a three month injury lay-off with a hamstring problem.

James Forrest was also absent from the Celtic team due to a slight niggle but could also return, while January recruit Yosuke Ideguchi is another player desperate for regular minutes.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has decisions to make on Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is without defender Tony Gallacher after the ex-Liverpool academy full-back was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a fractured leg.