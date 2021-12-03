The match will take place in front of a reduced capacity due to the closure of a stand at Tannadice Park

Celtic will look to remain hot on the heels of league leaders Rangers when they travel north to face Dundee United in front of a reduced capacity at Tannadice.

The match was cast into doubt earlier this week after Storm Arwen caused damage to parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof, which required urgent remedial work.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain four points of the Premiership summit after seeing off Hearts 1-0 on Thursday night, which stretched their unbeaten run to nine games.

In contrast, United ended the month of November in frustrating fashion after drawing against bottom-of-the-table Ross County and falling to defeat against ten-man Motherwell on Tuesday.

A lack of goals throughout the course of the season have hindered the Terrors progress of late but a victory over Celtic could potentially see them climb to third place.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Dundee United vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tannadice Park

When: Sunday, December 5th - kick-off 12pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 11am. It is also available to stream via the Sky Go app.

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can buy a Now TV Sports Pass to stream the game live for £9.98.

What’s the team news ahead of Dundee United vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was boosted by the return of midfielder Tom Rogic and centre-back Carl Starfelt for their match against Hearts in midweek.

Nir Bitton also came off the bench after missing the 2-1 win over Aberdeen due to a head knock, while left-back Greg Taylor is close to completing his recovery from a shoulder problem, which has kept him out since September.

However, defensive duo Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh and influential winger Jota all picked up injuries against the Jambos and their availability remains doubtful.