Is Ferencvaros vs Celtic on TV? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Europa League clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Celtic will be hoping to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Europa League when they face Ferencvaros on Thursday night.

The Hoops picked up their first win in this season’s competition with a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Hungarians last month, but are still four points behind Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis after three matches.

For Ferencvaros’ part, it’s played three, lost three, and Ange Postecoglou will be optimistic about his side’s chances of closing the gap on the top of the Group G.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Ferencvaros vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Ferencvaros vs Celtic

What: Europa League

Where: Groupama Arena, Budapest

When: Thursday, November 4th, 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 7.45pm.

BT Sport subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

What’s the team news ahead of Ferencvaros vs Celtic?

Carl Starfelt looks set to miss out for the Hoops, with the defender limping off after picking up a hamstring complaint during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Livingston. A lay-off of around a fortnight is expected.

For the most part, however, Celtic’s injury list is starting to shrink with each passing week, with Josip Juranovic, Giorgios Giakoumakis, and Mikey Johnston all returning recently.

James Forrest came on from the bench against Livingston after his recent calf troubles while James McCarthy was also in the squad on Saturday.