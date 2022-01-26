Ange Postecoglou’s side are undefeated in their last 11 games and will be determined to end the Jambos mini four-match winning streak at Tynecastle on Wednesday

Celtic will look to avenge their opening day defeat to Hearts when Ange Postecoglou’s side travel across the M8 to Tynecastle.

The Hoops slipped to a 2-1 defeat during the first weekend of the 2021/22 Premiership season, with Rangers-bound John Souttar netting a last-gasp winner for the Jambos.

Celtic survived a late scare to advance to the Scottish Cup fifth round after seeing off League One side Alloa Athletic, courtesy of goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Liel Abada.

Celtic's Giorgous Giakoumakis celebrates putting his team 1-0 ahead.

They will now hope to apply further pressure on league leaders Rangers by closing the gap at the top of the table once more and seal a 12th win on the bounce.

Hearts also sealed their place in the last 16 by trouncing non-league Auchinleck Talbot 5-0 but they did so without defender John Souttar amid speculation surrounding a move to Rangers this month.

The Scotland international, who signed a pre-contract deal with the Gers earlier in the window, was booed by supporters every time he touched the ball against St Johnstone on their most recent outing at Tynecastle.

The Jambos are currently enjoying a strong run of form and they will aim to extend their unbeaten run to five games, having kept three clean sheets during that period.

Previous encounters between the two sides have often been closely contested and this occasion under the Gorgie floodlights promises to be no different.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Hearts vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Stadium

When: Wednesday, January 26th – kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7pm. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go on their mobile, PC or tablet.

Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on the official club channel.

What’s the team news ahead of Hearts vs Celtic?

The Hoops are without skipper Callum McGregor due to a facial injury sustained in their Scottish Cup win over Alloa on Saturday, while fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is also sidelined after suffering a heavy knock in the same match.

That could allow James McCarthy an opportunity to impress in their absence.

Liel Abada was also brought off as a precaution after going to down injured and the Israeli will be assessed before kick-off.

Celtic's Liel Abada goes down injured.

Winger Jota returned to action following a hamstring problem, while centre-back Christopher Jullien was named among the substitutes for the first time as he nears a long-awaited return to competitive action.

David Turnbull is progressing well in his rehab but Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) misses out once again.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson could be without John Souttar after the defender sat out of their Scottish Cup tie against Auchinleck on Saturday to receive treatment on an injury.

Souttar has since returned to training and if named in the squad is expected to receive another hostile reception after he was booed throughout the 90 minutes during their previous outing at Tynecastle after signing a pre-contract with the Ibrox club.