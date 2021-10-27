Ange Postecoglou’s will look to record a fifth straight win, while Hibs will be desperate to end a three-match losing run

Celtic will look to maintain their recent upturn in form as they go in search of a fifth successive victory when they arrive in Edinburgh to face a Hibernian side that have suffered three straight defeats.

The Hoops have finally started to climb the Scottish Premiership table after league wins over Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Johnstone and a Europa League group stage success at home to Ferencvaros.

During that impressive run, Ange Postecoglou’s side have kept three clean sheets in the process and have seemingly put their early-season defensive woes behind them in recent weeks.

Hibernian, on the other hand, have endured a significant dip in form of late with narrow defeats to leaders Rangers and Aberdeen last weekend in between a heavy 3-0 loss at home to Dundee United.

Jack Ross’ men had started the campaign brightly but any momentum they gained has been well untruly halted, so the former Sunderland boss will be eager to see his side respond emphatically against the Parkhead giants.

So both sides head into this intriguing contest in contrasting fortunes but Easter Road has not been a happy hunting ground for Celtic, who haven’t won in Leith for over seven years.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Hibernian vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Easter Road Stadium

When: Wednesday, October 27th, 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, the match will not be shown live on any of the major TV channels. Fans outside the UK can stream the game live on Celtic TV. Fans will be able to watch the match via Hibs’ pay-per-view service, a match pass costs £15.

What’s the team news ahead of Hibernian vs Celtic?

Barring any late fitness issues, Ange Postecoglou could stick with the same starting eleven that eventually got the better of a stubborn St Johnstone outfit 2-0 on Saturday.

The Hoops injury list is starting to shrink with each passing week as Josip Juranovic became the latest player to return from injury last weekend, while Giorgios Giakoumakis scored on his first full start and Mikey Johnston all gained some much-needed game time.

James Forrest is nearing a return to full fitness after his calf troubles while Christopher Jullien continues to build up his recovery and could return to action in the coming weeks.

Left-back Greg Taylor could be out until the New Year with a shoulder injury.

Hibs are without defender Darren McGregor who joins fellow centre-back in being suspended for this fixture after being sent off for picking up two yellow cards during the 1-0 loss to Aberdeen.