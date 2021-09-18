Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership will collide in West Lothian on Sunday

Celtic will look to put their narrow Europa League defeat to Real Betis on Thursday night behind them as they return to domestic action against Livingston.

The Hoops travelled back from Spain still licking their wounds after letting a two-goal lead slip as they suffered a thrilling, but ultimately disappointing 4-3 loss to the La Liga outfit in Seville.

Ange Postecoglou’s side now turn their attention back to league matters as they make the short journey east to a venue they have struggled at in recent years, having failed to win on any of their previous four visits to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston, however, are yet to register their first victory of the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season. David Martindale’s side prop up the table after conceding nine goals in their opening five games.

A goalless draw with Dundee last weekend saw them etch their first point on the board and will have given the Lions a much-needed confidence booster ahead of facing the Glasgow giants.

What time does Livingston vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Livingston vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena

When: Sunday, September 19th, 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown on TV, although Celtic TV subscribers outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the action live. Livingston are also offering a pay-per-view streaming service through LFC Live.

What’s the team news ahead of Livingston vs Celtic?

Celtic’s injury list continues to mount with skipper Callum McGregor joining Greg Taylor, Kyogo Furuhashi, James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Nir Bitton, Karamoko Dembele and Christopher Jullien on the side lines.

Anthony Ralston returned to the starting line-up against Real Betis and is likely to keep his place, while Josip Juranovic will continue to fill in at left-back in Taylor’s absence.

Israeli striker Liel Abada, who missed Thursday’s Europa League game, is available for selection but it remains to be seen if new signing Giorgos Giakoumakis could be in line for a first start.

Livingston are without Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia for the foreseeable future after both players sustained knee injuries.