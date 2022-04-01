The two Glasgow giants clash in a potential title decider at Ibrox, with away fans set to return

There is plenty at stake for both Rangers and Celtic as the two Glasgow giants meet each other for a third time this season at Ibrox on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side hold a narrow three-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with just seven games of the campaign left to play.

This match could have a major baring on the destination of the title and victory for the Hoops over their bitter rivals would all-but ensure they have one hand on the trophy.

Ryan Kent and Greg Taylor could lock horns again at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Parkhead club are on a 25-game unbeaten domestic run stretching back to September, with their previous 3-0 derby demolition outlining the progress Celtic have made under the Australian boss.

Celtic were relentless in their trademark high-press and intensity in possession with the sides’ clashed in February, scoring three first-half goals through Reo Hatate x2 and Liel Abada.

Postecoglou’s side boast the strongest attacking unit in the Premiership having scored 69 goals in 31 league fixtures this season, compared to Rangers who have scored seven fewer.

The Light Blues have won their last three domestic games, but have dropped points on five separate occasions since the league’s resumption in mid-January.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players will know that anything less than a win would be a major blow to their hopes of retaining the title.

The Scottish champions will be determined to extend their impressive clean sheet record at Ibrox, having kept eight shutouts in their last nine Premiership outings on their own patch.

Rangers need to exploit their rivals defensive vulnerabilities and move the ball around with purpose to apply pressure on the visitors.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Sunday, April 3rd – kick-off 12.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and Celtic TV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 29/20 | DRAW 12/5 | Celtic 9/5

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been monitoring 12 of his first-team players following their arrival back in Glasgow after the international break.

Filip Helander (Sweden), Alfredo Morelos (Colombia), Ryan Jack (Scotland), Steven Davis (Northern Ireland), Aaron Ramsey (Wales), Glen Kamara (Finland), James Sands (USA), Fashion Sakala (Zambia), Borna Barisic (Croatia), Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun & Calvin Bassey (Nigeria) were called up for national team duty.

The biggest concern for Van Bronckhorst is talisman Morelos who was pictured last night on crutches at Glasgow Airport after being sent home with a muscle issue.

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is a serious doubt for the Old Firm clash. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Gers top scorer, with 16 goals and seven assists this season, has flown down to London to see a leading specialist after suffering a thigh injury in training and is now almost certainly OUT of Sunday’s clash.

The extent of the damage won’t be known until after the weekend, throwing Morelos’ involvement in their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie against Braga also into doubt.

His absence would be a huge blow for Rangers, meaning Kemar Roofe or Fashion Sakala, who both missed the international break through illness and Covid-related issues, will lead the line.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been assessing the fitness levels of eight first-team stars closely following their return from international duty.

Carl Starfelt (Sweden), Nir Bitton (Israel), Reo Hatate (Japan), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece), Josip Juranovic (Croatia), Matt O’Riley (Denmark U/21s), Greg Taylor & Callum McGregor (Scotland) were all in action during the break.

Midfielder Bitton, who has become a key figure for his national side, was released early in preparation for this match following a “medium-term” ankle injury to Tom Rogic.

Celtic's Tom Rogic limped off with an ankle injury against Ross County and missed Australia's matches with Japan and Saudi Arabia.(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Daizen Maeda withdrew from the Japan squad due to ‘fitness concerns’ last week but is expected to be named in the matchday squad alongside countryman Kyogo Furuhashi who is set to return from a three-month absence with a hamstring problem.