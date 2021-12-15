The Hoops will face a Staggies side teetering around the relegation zone but undefeated in their previous four matches

Injury-hit Celtic travel north to face Ross County in the highlands on Wednesday night aiming to extend their impressive unbeaten domestic run.

The Hoops have not lost in the Scottish Premiership since September but remain four points adrift of leaders Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side narrowly defeated Motherwell 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a Tom Rogic strike in the first half.

They will come up against a Ross County team inside the relegation zone but in resurgent form having picked up two wins (against Hibernian and Dundee) and two draws (against Dundee United and St Mirren) from their last four games.

The Staggies endured a difficult start to the season but will fancy their chances of causing an upset against a depleted Celtic side.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Ross County vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Ross County vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: The Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Wednesday, December 15th, kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Ross County have a Pay-Per-View option on RCFCTV, costing £15 for a match pass. Celtic TV will also be showing the match live.

What’s the team news ahead of Ross County vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou doesn’t have his problems to seek when it comes to injuries with eight players currently on the treatment table.

Attacking players Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, and Albian Ajeti are all sidelined with hamstring problems, while Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is still recovering from a knee injury.

The timeline for Christopher Jullien’s return to first-team action remains unclear while James Forrest and Mikey Johnston are also carrying muscular niggles and are doubtful for the trip to Dingwall.

Karamoko Dembele is stepping up his recovery from a long-term setback, but Anthony Ralston provided a welcome boost to the Hoops boss as he returned during Sunday’s win over Motherwell after missing the past few games.

Postecoglou is likely to call on David Turnbull to lead the line again with Liel Abada also capable of playing through the middle.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has everyone bar defender Alex Iacovitti available for selection.

The centre-back has been ruled out until the new year after suffering a hamstring injury but Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke is back after suspension.