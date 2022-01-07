The Ivory Coast international could move to the United States on loan or permanently this month

Ismaila Soro could be set to leave Celtic after the midfielder emerged as a shock target for MLS outfit New York Red Bulls.

Reports suggest the 23-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order at Parkhead, could be allowed to leave on loan or permanently this month.

Soro has made just one appearance since September in the Hoops’ final Europa League group stage match against Real Betis in December.

Ismaila Soro is expected to leave Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With club captain Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton and James McCarthy all ahead of him for the central midfielder role and the arrival of Yosuke Ideguchi at the start of the window, Soro’s game time will likely be restricted to just the odd cameo.

The Ivory Coast international, who moved to Parkhead for around £2million in January 2020, featured regularly under previous manager Neil Lennon last season.

He still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract but it is believed Soro is primed for a January move to the United States.

Former Celtic striker Patryk Klimala and midfielder Lewis Morgan both signed for New York Red Bulls last year, while youngster Cameron Harper also made the switch across the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, fringe player Liam Shaw has sealed a loan move to fellow Premiership side Motherwell until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was also attracting interest from St Johnstone but will now head for Fir Park in search of regular first-team action.

Liam Shaw, pictured in action for Celtic against Real Betis, is closing in on a loan move to Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Shaw has made just one start for the Hoops since joining on a four-year-deal from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Well’ boss Graham Alexander said: “We have had to look at the squad and make sure that we have the sufficient numbers to see us through.

“We see Liam as fitting it. He is motivated and it was a quick deal with Celtic, so we appreciate that and he’s ready.

“I think midfield is where he is best suited. We have brought him here to compete with the others at the club.

“I didn’t see him at Sheffield Wednesday but I’ve seen him up here a couple of times. We have done our analysis on him and I think he is really suited to how we play.

“Celtic obviously see him getting in their first-team at some point and they value him highly, but they see an opportunity for him to compete and get in our first team.