The Greek international is edging closer to a permanent exit.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared the future of Giorgos Giakoumakis is no longer “on his radar” after claiming Instagram users would find out about the striker’s departure before he does.

The 28-year-old, who remained a Hoops player at the end of the January transfer window, is in the process of finalising a permanent transfer to MLS side Atlanta United with the deadline in the United States open for another 12 weeks.

At one stage last week, the Greece international appeared to be on the brink of completing a move to Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan before the MLS franchise tabled an improved package that swayed Giakoumakis’ decision.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis is still set for a switch to MLS outfit Atlanta United. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Speaking in his media conference ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash againats St Johnstone, Postecoglou said: “It will get concluded fairly soon. To be honest, it’s not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys.

“Maybe if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me. It’s not on my radar, I don’t expect him back in the group, but it hasn’t been finalised yet.”

Postecoglou’s comments follow claims made by former Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley that Giakoumakis has gone to America “for the lifestyle” rather than bide his time at Parkhead and attract English Premier League interest.

He admitted: “Losing Giakoumakis is a blow in my eyes. You never know what is going on behind the scenes, but I suppose we might find out in the coming days. It’s certainly a surprise to leave one of the biggest clubs in the world for the MLS.

