Celtic star James Forrest has opened up on his battle for game time and the ‘difficulty’ of having to be patient through the season just gone. The winger has made more than 300 league appearances for the Hoops and is the second most decorated player in the history of the club.

But even with such credentials, he found himself battling for opportunities during the season just gone, with Brendan Rodgers having plenty of quality on the wings. In the end, the 32-year-old made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven and assisting twice. He was a regular during the run-in, and his experience proved vital in the Hoops securing a league and cup double.

“I’ve always said that I’ve loved being here and have enjoyed working hard here. We have always signed new players and I don’t think I have ever felt comfortable being here,” he told the Daily Record. “The amount of attacking players we sign, it keeps you going. I’d love to stay here as long as I can, I’ve always said that. I’ll go and enjoy the Euros and then come back to pre-season and take it from there.

“That spell in January and February, I’m still not 35 or 36 and it was the first time in my career that I’ve been fit enough and not been in squads. That was difficult because I knew if I stayed I’d potentially be ruling myself out of playing anywhere. You miss playing. When you train all week and don’t get a game at the weekend, it’s hard to take. It was a hard one. But when I knew I was staying after January I kept working hard every day in training and I knew I would get that chance. Once it came, I didn’t look back and helped the team.”

Asked about his resurgence towards the end of the season, Forrest added: “You could say that. It’s hard because you’re training all week, putting it all in every session and making sure you’re ready. I maybe had that bit more adrenaline and was a bit more buzzing because I was back involved. I’ve really enjoyed the last couple of months. Around January and February I wasn’t making it into squads or getting any game time. I have been taking everything in during games in the last couple of months. It has been a pleasure.”

After bringing Forrest back into the fold, Rodgers spoke back in March about the veteran’s impact and quality. He said back then: “He's been a brilliant servant of the club. And of course, it's probably been difficult for him the last couple of years, not playing maybe as much as he wants.

