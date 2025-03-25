Scotland couldn’t complete the job against Greece in their latest Nations League disappointment.

Scotland threw away a solid Nations League performance in Athens with a lacklustre display on home soil to confirm their relegation from League A.

Despite taking the advantage to Hampden Park, Steve Clarke’s side couldn’t stop Greece from deploying a superb comeback. The inspired Galanolefki completed a 3-1 aggregate win with an energetic performance, catching out a struggling Scotland in front of a home crowd. The defeat means Scotland will be in the second tier of the Nations League when they return to the competition next year.

It was a display that frustrated and disappointed both the players and fans alike. Many slammed the performance as the worst under Clarke so far, with the manager admitting he is going to reflect on what went wrong, and what he could have done differently, with Celtic and Birmingham City stars two in the firing line.

Jeff Stelling questions Steve Clarke Scotland choices

Dissecting Scotland’s implosive defeat, Jeff Stelling discussed what he believes went wrong during the match. The former Soccer Saturday host spoke with Gabby Agbonlahor on the talkSPORT Breakfast show and questioned some of Clarke’s team decision choices against Greece.

“You're picking players who cannot get a game for their clubs. Anthony Ralston can't get in the Celtic team. Grant Hanley can't get in the Birmingham City team. And I haven't really seen Lewis Ferguson because he plays his football in Italy but he's been a revelation over there yet he's sitting on the bench.”

Indeed, Ralston has been a regular starter for Scotland throughout their Nations League campaign but for Celtic, his minutes are limited. The right-back has made just 18 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops this season, and only seven of those were starts. Even during Cup competitions, Ralston has been left on the bench, with Alistair Johnston the clear first choice.

Similarly, former Rangers prospect Hanley is struggling for chances with Birmingham City. Since his arrival in the West Midlands in January, the centre-back has played just 36 minutes of EFL League One action, as Birmingham push for the title and promotion to the Championship.

Steve Clarke’s admission over Greece defeat

Clarke has discussed Scotland’s loss as the team and fans digest the disappointing result. Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, he considered what went wrong and stressed he would think about what he could have done better.

“We didn't get back behind the ball quick enough and we didn't create enough - that adds up to a disappointing night. I'll go away and look at myself to see what I could have done better.

“Maybe I didn't make enough rotations. Maybe I could have made more to freshen the team up. We have to analyse it, park this tournament because we go down to League B, and try to do better. We've learned that when we do everything right, with the ball and without the ball, we're a good team at this level.”

Meanwhile, John McGinn firmly commented that it was an ‘embarrassing’ outing from Scotland and that Greece deserved to come away with the win.