The Hoops No.1 shared his thoughts on the 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in which Greg Taylor brought down Nahuel Molina to concede a spot-kick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Hart felt Atletico Madrid “brought out all the tricks” after the concession of a soft penalty award that denied Celtic their elusive first home Champions League group stage victory in a decade.

This week marks 10 years since the Scottish champions last registered a win (2-1 vs Ajax) on home soil in Europe’s elite competition but the Hoops were unable to end that long wait against the Spanish giants, despite taking the lead on two occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diego Simeone’s side were awarded a spot-kick after 25 minutes when left-back Greg Taylor was penalised for clipping Nahuel Molina’s left leg inside the box. Experienced referee Felix Zwayer had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, with Frenchman Antoine Griezmann tucking it away at the second attempt after seeing his initial effort rebound off the post.

Hart, who guessed the right way and got strong hand to the penalty, disagreed with the decision but feels Celtic are making positive strides on the continental stage under Brendan Rodgers, remarking they can take plenty of ‘belief’ into their remaining fixtures.

Speaking on TNT Sports straight after the full-time whistle, Hart said: “They’re resolute and made it difficult for us, they’re the kind of team whose not going to panic when they go down to 10 men are they? All the tricks came out.

“But I thought we were superb tonight. First-half we were electric, it’s a shame a somewhat soft penalty but that’s Champions League football. Then Morata’s (goal) was amazing header. We’re getting there, we just need that one little push.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Development can be talked about but we’re not talking about that, we want to be in the moment, some of us haven’t got long left. We want it, we wanted to win tonight, we’ve gone for it every game with that mindset but couldn’t quiet get it over the line tonight. We’ve got a lot of belief going into the last three games.”