The 34-year-old has rediscovered his best form under Ange Postecoglou after playing second fiddle at Tottenham last season

Joe Hart is adamant his mindset will never change whether he’s first choice or back-up goalkeeper under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

The former England No.1 was installed as the Hoops main man between the sticks this season after spending last term as understudy to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old will line up against Dundee United in tonight’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Tannadice and is eyeing another trip to Hampden Park after helping the Parkhead club clinch the League Cup back in December.

Joe Hart promotes the Celtic Soccer Academy Easter Skills School courses during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown.

It is quite a contrast given Hart featured in just two FA Cup games against non-league Marine and Wycombe Wanderers after spending 12 months on the bench.

The former Manchester City shot-stopper, a two-time Premier League winner, insists his mentality remained the same throughout.

He said: “I’ve never changed my mindset, ever. Whether I was first choice, second choice, third choice - there’s not a choice.

“I’ve always had the same mentality and the same application when it comes to playing or not playing. I feel exactly the same and I’ll always prepare the exact same.

“I don’t expect to feel any different and I don’t expect anyone to feel like that. That’s how I’m built, that‘s how I’m wired and that’s how I get the best out of myself.

“Even when, for instance, I wasn’t playing last year and wasn’t seen as the first choice, I still saw myself as a key member of the squad.

“Just exactly as I would if I was playing. I don’t think you can afford to think like anything else.”

Victory for Celtic on Tayside this evening would stretch their unbeaten domestic run to 30 games and Hart admits confidence is sky high in the Parkhead camp as the season enters the closing stages.

Celtic's Joe Hart and club captain Callum McGregor salute their support at full-time after a late winner in a 3-2 success over Dundee on Sunday allowed them to open up a three-point gap over Rangers in the title race. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He added: “We see games in front of us as winnable but they’re only winnable if we don’t take our foot off the gas.

“Those are the things you maybe look at when all is said and done, but right now we’re in the thick of it so this is just as important.”

Meanwhile, Celtic youngster Ben Doak is closing in on a shock transfer to Liverpool, according to reports.

The talented 16-year-old made his senior debut in January as a second half replacement for Reo Hatate against Dundee United before sampling his first taste of Old Firm action in last month’s 3-0 thrashing against Rangers.

Doak is yet to sign his first professional contract and Liverpool are now likely to strike a deal for the teenager, having played a starring role for the Hoops ‘B’ team in the Lowland League this season.

GlasgowWorld understands the prospect of continuing his development at Anfield and working with Jurgen Klopp is a huge lure for the winger.

Celtic's Ben Doak is chased by Dundee United's Dylan Levitt after making his senior debut off the bench. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

If Doak decides to leave Parkhead, Celtic would be entitled to receive minor compensation.

First-team manager Ange Postecoglou previously stated: “Ben’s been training with us for a while. It was Stephen McManus who brought him into the group.