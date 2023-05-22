The Scottish FA has confirmed referee John Beaton will take charge of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness at Hampden Park on June 3.
The showpiece fixture, which will start at the controversial kick-off time of 5.30pm, will be handled by the high-profile whistler in just his second cup final - the previous one being Celtic’s win over Hearts in the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup final due to the Covid pandemic.
The experienced 41-year-old official has previously been named as the man in the middle of semi-final ties on four separate occasions, all involving Hibernian. Beaton was appointed for two League Cup finals in which the Hoops emerged victorious on both occasions, including in 2016 when they defeat Aberdeen 3-0 and in 2021 when they edged past Hibs 2-1.
He will be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Gordon Crawford, with David Dickinson between the dugouts as the fourth official. Steven McLean has been placed in charge of VAR at Clydesdale House with Gary Hilland as his assistant.
The SFA has also confirmed that David Munro has been appointed whistler for the Women’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden on Sunday. The match is being played at the national stadium for the first time and VAR technology will be in use for the first time in the women’s game. Gavin Duncan is on VAR duty.