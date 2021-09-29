The former Parkhead striker has leapt to the defence of Postecoglou insisting he needs another transfer window

John Hartson insists Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou needs more time to stamp his authority on the squad and is backing him to transform the club’s fortunes.

The former Parkhead striker last week claimed the Hoops would require a “miracle” to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title back off Glasgow rivals Rangers after their slow start to the campaign.

Celtic have won just three of their opening seven domestic fixtures and have failed to win away from home in over seven months, with fellow Parkhead legend Charlie Nicholas stating the club are in “meltdown.”

Hartson reckons the Australian head coach will know results have not been good enough but admits the club are unlikely to make a managerial chance at this stage of the season.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, the Welshman said: “With everything in the mix at the start of the season – getting Ange in, everything that was changing, if Celtic were to win the league this year it would be an unbelievable achievement.

“Rangers started, rightly so, as the favourites. They have lost this season, but they seem to be winning games and not quite being at their best, which is the sign of a good side.

“For me, Ange Postecoglou has to get more time. It’s early in the season, we’ve not won away from home yet. He’ll know that and the biggest pressure is what he will be putting on himself.

“He’s an honest, straight-talking guy and he will know the results away from home have not been there and not been good enough.

“Celtic won’t make a change in terms of a managerial role because if you make a change at this stage, the new manager would have the same problems.

“They would want to bring in their own players, and we know the big problems are in defence. We look all over the shop at times.”

Hartson, who scored 88 goals in 146 games during his time at Celtic, signalled out Albian Ajeti’s performance against Dundee United for criticism.

The Swiss international is the only fully fit striker Postecoglou has at his disposal due to their chronic injury list.

Hartson added: “When you pay £5million for Ajeti and he misses from three yards, what do you do about that? Ange didn’t bring him in and he’s the only fit striker. What do you do and what do you say?

“The players are not performing to the level that they can do. You look at the bench, and Adam Montgomery is just a young lad who has come into the group, but he’s expected to come on and win games.