Iconic manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his love for Scottish football in a recent coaching Q&A.

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho returned to the Scottish FA Coach Education department last week to deliver a masterclass to Scotland’s latest group of aspiring coaches.

During his talk, the decorated manager highlighted his love for Scottish football and recalled a significant Celtic side that is part of ‘Scottish culture’.

Mourinho carried out a session for the UEFA Pro-Licence group, joining remotely for a Q&A with the candidates as they prepare to complete their two-year course next month.

Jose Mourinho reflects on iconic Celtic side

Mourinho completed his own B-Licence with the Scottish FA when he was just starting out. Since then, he has filled cabinets upon cabinets with trophies, including three Premier League titles and the FA Cup with Chelsea, a Champions League title with both Porto and Inter Milan, and the La Liga with Real Madrid.

“I want to wish the candidates all the best. I hope they have enjoyed their course as much as I did my own,” Mourinho told the cohort, quoted by the Scottish FA website. “Even around 30 years later I still feel that connection because it was an important part of my formation.

“When I remember Scotland growing up, I remember the Scotland I loved as a fan. I was following World Cups and I remember that generations of the likes of Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen.

“Then later on, I played Celtic in the UEFA Cup Final and that was the match that put my heart-rate at the highest it had ever been because of the intensity, the spirit, the determination of that team. So hard, so difficult to play against. I think it's part of the Scottish culture.”

In 2003, a Martin O’Neill led Celtic side faced Mourinho’s Porto in the UEFA Cup final in Seville. After a nail-biting clash, the Portuguese side edged the win with a 3-2 victory.

Hoops icon Henrik Larsson scored a brace to give Celtic hope after going 2-0 down, but a Derlei goal in extra time shattered Scottish hearts, while Mourinho and Porto made history as the first Portuguese club to lift the trophy.

Jose Mourinho declares long-standing love for Scotland

Currently managing Fenerbahce, Mourinho took the time to express his fondness for Scotland and the homegrown players and coaches.

“More recently, when I think of Scotland, I think of my boy, Scott McTominay. For me he's one of the best midfielders in Europe. That kid is fantastic and I'm so proud of his career because I got him when he was 18 when nobody at Manchester United believed he could be the player he is.

“And Steve Clarke, of course, was a fantastic assistant when I was in my first period at Chelsea.

“I'm 100 percent Portuguese but if I had to give one percent to another country, I would be 99 percent Portuguese and give 1 percent to Scotland because I love the culture and I love the country.”