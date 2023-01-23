Josip Juranovic: Celtic highlights in focus after sealing big-money Union Berlin transfer
The Croatian defender completed his £10m switch to the German Bundesliga club yesterday
Josip Juranovic signed off as a Celtic player by roaring “Glasgow will always be green and white” in an emotional address to fans on social media last night.
The versatile Hoops right-back called time on his successfull 18-month spell at Parkhead by completing a £10million transfer to Bundesliga side Union Berlin, with his departure officially confirmed by the Glasgow giants on Sunday.
Following weeks of speculation about his future after starring for Croatia in their run to the World Cup semi-finals last month - including a man of the match display against Brazil in the last eight of the tournament - the 27-year-old explained a move to one of the “top leagues in world football” was too good an opportunity to turn down.
With the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea keeping tabs on the player, Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou decided to act promptly by bringing in Canadian international Alistair Johnston as his replacement prior to the January window opening.
The Scottish champions have now banked a significant profit from the sale of Juranovic as he labelled his time in Glasgow as an “unforgettable experience”.
Here, GlasgowWorld looks at some of his biggest highlights in a Celtic jersey: