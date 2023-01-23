The Croatian defender completed his £10m switch to the German Bundesliga club yesterday

Josip Juranovic signed off as a Celtic player by roaring “Glasgow will always be green and white” in an emotional address to fans on social media last night.

The versatile Hoops right-back called time on his successfull 18-month spell at Parkhead by completing a £10million transfer to Bundesliga side Union Berlin, with his departure officially confirmed by the Glasgow giants on Sunday.

Following weeks of speculation about his future after starring for Croatia in their run to the World Cup semi-finals last month - including a man of the match display against Brazil in the last eight of the tournament - the 27-year-old explained a move to one of the “top leagues in world football” was too good an opportunity to turn down.

With the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea keeping tabs on the player, Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou decided to act promptly by bringing in Canadian international Alistair Johnston as his replacement prior to the January window opening.

The Scottish champions have now banked a significant profit from the sale of Juranovic as he labelled his time in Glasgow as an “unforgettable experience”.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at some of his biggest highlights in a Celtic jersey:

1. Official unveiling Juranovic joined Celtic for £2.5million from Legia Warsaw on a five-year-deal in August 2021. Despite being naturally right-footed, he started at left-back on his debt against Rangers at Ibrox.

2. Designated penalty-taker The Croatian became the first defender since Roy Aitken in 1985 to be Celtic's designated penalty-taker, notably scoring against Real Betis in the Europa League.

3. League Cup triumph The full-back was determined to add further medals and silverware following Celtic's League Cup success over Hibernian in December 2021.

4. Leverkusen panenka Juranovic oozed confidence as he clipped his Panenka-style penalty in off the underside of the crossbar against Bayer Leverkusen in European action.