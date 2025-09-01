The latest on the sought after striker who has been heavily linked with a move to Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty and their underwhelming goalless draw against Rangers in the SPFL Premiership, it could be a very busy transfer deadline day for Celtic, as Brendan Rodgers tries to bolster his squad for the upcoming season.

Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg looks likely to be heading to Celtic Park by the end of today for a fee of around £8.5m, as the Hoops are crying out for striking reinforcements. Current number nine, Adam Idah has recently completed the second part of his medical at Swansea City as his move to the Welsh side edges closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Dolberg looking the most likely replacement for the Irishman, Anderlecht dropped a hint at the weekend that perhaps the deal isn’t quite as nailed on as first thought. Here’s a look at all the latest transfer gossip regarding Kasper Dolberg:

Dolberg to Celtic ‘still miles away’ as Anderlecht drop hint

As Brendan Rodgers desperately tries to acquire the Danish striker’s signature, in a bizarre turn of events Anderlecht named Dolberg in their matchday squad yesterday. The Belgian giants were defeated 2-0 by Union-Saint Gilloise in an ill-tempered Brussels Derby.

According to 67hailhail.com: “Anderlecht dropped their biggest clue yet as to how close Celtic are to signing the 27-year-old striker yesterday and it’s not good news for the Hoops support. Dolberg should have been left out of Anderlecht’s squad if the transfer move was even close to being completed.”

To put it into context, Celtic omitted Adam Idah from their matchday squad against Rangers, as his £7.5m deal to Swansea edges closer, therefore Anderlecht would’ve been expected to do the same with Dolberg if the transfer was imminent. Not only was the Dane in the squad, he also came off the bench in the 73rd minute as Anderlecht manager, David Hubert searched for an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolberg struggled to get involved in the match as the visitors ended up with 9 men, however by playing him Anderlecht could be sending a message to the Hoops. 67hailhail say: “playing 17 minutes in a derby game for anyone, is difficult to make any sort of impact so not much can be taken from Dolberg’s cameo. However, the fact the Dane was named, and then played in the game tells you that any deal to bring him to Celtic is still miles away.”

Dolberg could be answer to Celtic striking woes

After not scoring in either leg against Almaty or against Rangers, it’s clear that Celtic need to bolster their attack. Michel Ange-Balikwisha, who the Hoops signed from Royal Antwerp for around £4.5m, featured at Ibrox, but Brendan Rodgers will be looking for more quality additions in the final third.

In Dolberg, Celtic would be signing an experienced striker who has great numbers. The 27-year old made his name at Ajax, where he scored 33 goals in 78 appearance for the Dutch outfit, helping them to the Eredivisie title in 2019. He has also been an ever-present in the Denmark National Team.

For Dolberg’s signature, Celtic would have to cough up around £8.5m, a similar price to what the Scottish Champions will be getting for Idah. However, after Idah’s shaky start to the season, Dolberg, a proven European top-level goalscorer has the potential to be a significant upgrade.