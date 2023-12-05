Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has some difficult decisions to make when the January transfer window opens next month.

Another January transfer window. Another opportunity to trim your first-team pool and add quality to your ranks.

That is the unenviable task facing Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as he prepares to cut down his rather bloated first-team squad from a staggering 32 players to around 25 when the latest window opens next month.

It will be no easy assignment for the Northern Irishman as he looks to part ways with a number of players already deemed surplus to requirements. In addition, a resolution must also be found regarding the contractual situation of two first-team regulars; Joe Hart and David Turnbull, with both stars out of contract next summer.

A decision will also be made on whether Nat Phillips' loan deal from Liverpool will be extended beyond January until the end of the season or allow him to return to Anfield once his short-term loan deal expires.

One thing is for certain, there are plenty of tough calls for Rodgers to make over the coming weeks. The former Leicester City boss will have a better indication of those he would like to retain and those he believes would benefit from either a loan spell or a permanent exit.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld assesses 15 players whose future remains uncertain:

2 . David Turnbull - KEEP Contract: May 2024 - Rodgers has already confessed "he won't lose any sleep" over the fact the attacking midfielder is stalling to put pen to paper on a new contract. Could be a clear indication that he sees his future elsewhere? If not, he's a decent squad player and impact sub to call upon. Not afraid to try his luck from distance unlike other players.

3 . Yuki Kobayashi - LOAN Contract: May 2028 - The centre-back has struggled to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football since arriving in January and just like Yosuke Ideguchi, there’s been rumours of a potential return to Japan on loan. Numerous unnamed J-League clubs are tracking the player's situation. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group