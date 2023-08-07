Keep, sell or loan: The future of 18 Celtic fringe players and B-team stars assessed

There could be plenty of transfer movement still to come at Parkhead over final few weeks of the summer window.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will have cast his eye over several fringe players and promising B-team youngsters during pre-season.

The Northern Irishman is entering his sixth week in charge of the club since returning to Parkhead as Ange Postecoglou’s successor earlier this summer. During that time, he has assessed a number of players throughout a training camp in Portugal and several warm-up matches before the competitive action resumed at the weekend.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss will now have a clearer indication of those he would like to retain and those he believes would benefit from either a loan spell or a permanent exit.

Adam Montgomery, Yosuke Ideguchi, Liam Shaw and Johnny Kenny are currently out on temporary moves, but the futures of a number of other players who have either struggled to make their mark at first-team level or are regarded potential long-term stars could find out their next destination over the coming weeks.

Here, GlasgowWorld assesses 18 players whose future remains uncertain:

1 . Liam Scales - Keep Contract: 2025 - Aberdeen are keen to take the Irishman back to Pittodrie, but Carl Starfelt’s imminent departure could ensure he is given a chance after featuring regularly in pre-season.

2 . Yuki Kobayashi - Loan Contract: 2028 - Has struggled to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football since arriving in January and just like Yosuke Ideguchi, there’s been rumours of a potential return to Japan on loan.

3 . Ismaila Soro - Sell Contract: 2024 - The Ivorian spent last season in Portugal with FC Arouca and has been totally bombed out since returning to Parkhead. Clubs in Israeli, France and Greece are closely monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

4 . Anthony Ralston - Keep Contract: 2025 - A small section of fans reckons the homegrown right-back has had enough chances to impress and establish himself as the club’s first-choice right-back. That hasn’t materialised but offers decent cover for Alistair Johnston at present.