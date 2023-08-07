Keep, sell or loan: The future of 18 Celtic fringe players and B-team stars assessed
There could be plenty of transfer movement still to come at Parkhead over final few weeks of the summer window.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will have cast his eye over several fringe players and promising B-team youngsters during pre-season.
The Northern Irishman is entering his sixth week in charge of the club since returning to Parkhead as Ange Postecoglou’s successor earlier this summer. During that time, he has assessed a number of players throughout a training camp in Portugal and several warm-up matches before the competitive action resumed at the weekend.
The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss will now have a clearer indication of those he would like to retain and those he believes would benefit from either a loan spell or a permanent exit.
Adam Montgomery, Yosuke Ideguchi, Liam Shaw and Johnny Kenny are currently out on temporary moves, but the futures of a number of other players who have either struggled to make their mark at first-team level or are regarded potential long-term stars could find out their next destination over the coming weeks.
Here, GlasgowWorld assesses 18 players whose future remains uncertain: