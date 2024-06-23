Transfer silly season is in full effect and the time of adding one plus one and getting three has begun.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to make permanent additions to his Celtic squad ahead of the new season. Adam Idah played a key role in the run to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double, scoring the winner in the final vs Rangers. His loan from Norwich City has now expired.

Midfielder Paulo Bernardo is also wanted by Rodgers, but a deal needs to be secured with parent club Benfica after his temporary terms also ceased at the end of the season.

That would see two reunions for Rodgers but who else could he target in that category? Talk of Kieran Tierney is refusing to go away but the Arsenal star has suffered injury at Euro 2024. Here, we list the Celtic hero and 20 other possible candidates of stars who’ve worked with Rodgers before, and who may be interested in a Hoops switch.

1 . Michail Antonio (West Ham United) Played a game for Rodgers at Reading at the start of his career. Now 34 and would provide experience to a striker department which will be threadbare come the summer. | Getty Images

2 . Ben Hamer (Watford) Another man Rodgers had at Reading. Wouldn't be coming in as number one at 36 but could serve as a reliable back-up with Benjamin Siegrist reportedly on the way out. Out of contract in the summer. | Getty Images

3 . Jonjo Shelvey (Çaykur Rizespor) Rolled back the years in Turkey this season after spells at Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Could be to former Liverpool boss Rodgers what Aaron Mooy was to Ange Postecoglou for a season. | AFP via Getty Images