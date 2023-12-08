Kilmarnock and Celtic injury latest as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head at Rugby Park on Sunday

Celtic will be looking for revenge at Rugby Park on Sunday as the Scottish Premiership leaders head to Kilmarnock seeking payback for their Viaplay Cup exit in August.

The League Cup holders were knocked out of the competition in Ayrshire to ensure their hopes of another domestic Treble quickly evaporated. The priority now for Brendan Rodgers' side is keeping a resurgent Rangers at bay at the top of the table.

The Hoops recorded back-to-back league wins with a 4-1 rout of Hibernian in midweek, but they face another tricky contest against Derek McInnes' Killie who recorded a 1-0 victory away to Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

The hosts are currently on a three-match winning run on home soil and will be eyeing a second shock win over Celtic this season. But both teams have injuries to contend with. Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday’s clash...

The Celtic squad during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown Training Centre, on December 08, 2023, in Lennoxtown, Scotland (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic DOUBT - The American central defender was subbed at half-time against Hibs due to a tight hamstring. It's unlikely he will be risked on the artificial surface.

Kyle Magennis - Kilmarnock OUT - Former Hibs winger could return to training and be available for matchday squads before Christmas as he steps up his recovery from a thigh problem. Will train with the squad next week.