Kris Boyd expects Celtic to perform well this season. | Getty Images

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have given their views on how Celtic and Rangers will perform this season.

Rangers legend Kris Boyd and Celtic icon Chris Sutton have given their views on how they think the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will pan out in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Both of the two former footballers have high hopes for Celtic this season - they believe that the Bhoys will finish top of the table after all is said and done. Boyd mentioned that he has been ‘impressed’ with Celtic’s performances thus far and Sutton believes they are ‘still the team to beat’.

They were not quite as enthusiastic when discussing the Light Blues’ chances - Boyd thinks that the current campaign will be a ‘tough season’ for Rangers. Sutton, in the meantime, pointed fingers at their ‘messy’ summer transfer window but did not rule their chances out completely.

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton’s Celtic predictions

On Celtic, Boyd said: “Even I've been impressed by the way Celtic have started the season and that takes a lot for me to say that! I just get the feeling they're going to have too much. The business they've done, they're strong enough and they will win the league by a good few points.”

Meanwhile, Sutton mused: “They've started the domestic season really strongly and fast. Brendan is back in his second season and I think it has been a smooth pre-season for Celtic. They'll have to cope with the demands of Champions League football as well, hence why it was important to bring new players in.

“Brendan's strongest suit is coaching and developing players so I think they'll be happy with the work they've done in the window and they're still the team to beat.”

Boyd and Sutton’s Rangers predictions

When asked how he thinks Rangers will perform this season, Boyd said: “I knew it was going to be a tough season, I didn't think it would be as tough as this. I still think they'll have more than the rest but I don't think it's going to be as easy as it's been over the last few years to get that second place. Once the season settles down a bit and players get up to match speed, they'll be ok.

“Once injuries start to hit the smaller teams that's when you see the bigger ones pull away. Rangers will have more than enough to finish second but I don't think they have enough to challenge Celtic.”

Following this, Sutton said: “Philippe Clement says Rangers will get better but they are still a work in progress. There's been such an overhaul and a messy summer and they're going to take time to gel. Whether Clement gets the time remains to be seen.

“He'll want his team to be hanging on in there and just staying on Celtic's coattails but then, as the season progresses, look to really hit a rhythm and find his way past them. It is fairer to judge Clement this season rather than last season when he inherited a real mess. This season it's his team and there will be no excuses.”