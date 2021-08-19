Kyogo Furuhashi just keeps getting better and better as Celtic outfox Alkmaar

The summer signing has made quite the impact in Glasgow.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Presumably Kyogo Furuhashi does have a ceiling to his footballing abilities, but as yet, we have not seen him butt up against it in a Celtic shirt.

The Hoops ran out 2-0 winners in their Europa League qualification play-off first leg against AZ Alkmaar, and the Japanese international was, once again, the toast of Parkhead.

On a night in which a reborn Tom Rogic continued to shine, and in which Joe Hart’s leadership credentials were a telling factor for a Celtic defence that buffeted from calamity to calamity like a piece of driftwood last season, it was Furuhashi who arguably stole the show.

Yet another goal took his tally to six in his first six games. The likes of Henrik Larssson and Moussa Dembele only managed three each in their opening sextet. If this is Furuhashi’s period of adjustment, who knows how fearsome he could become once he’s properly settled in.

Holistically speaking, after a shaky start, Ange Postecoglou’s Parkhead project continues to go from strength to strength - not that those fans without a ticket would have witnessed much of its latest boon on Wednesday. Turns out the revolution will not be televised, or shown on a reliable CelticTV stream, for that matter.

Nonetheless, those fortunate enough to have eyeballs on the Hoops last night will have no doubt recognised that Furuhashi is massively emblematic of their side’s improvement under the Australian boss.

His energy is superlative, his technical ability is sublime, and his standards continue to creep higher and higher.

A quick look at the stats behind the forward’s display against AZ Alkmaar goes some way towards substantiating those claims too.

Kyogo Furuhashi challenges Jordy Clasie. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

This was Furuhashi’s sixth game in a Celtic shirt and his fifth start. Notwithstanding his cameo appearance in the opening day defeat against Hearts, the attacker’s pass completion rate of 86% on Wednesday was his highest to date, as was his crossing accuracy of 50%.

In just one game has he bettered his 50% dribble success rate or his 53% duel win ratio, and he set a new personal best by giving the ball away just twice - with neither incident happening in his own half.

A shot accuracy rate of 100% could be read as a tad misleading given that Furuhashi only managed a solitary effort on goal, but his acrobatic volley at the back post led to the opener, and is made all the more impressive by the fact that it had an xG of just 0.36.

There are going to be games where chances are harder to come by, and the 26-year-old’s ability to thrive on a relative smattering of crumbs could prove to be a huge boost for the Bhoys in those tighter affairs.

Of course, there is the possibility that what we’re witnessing right now is a honeymoon period of sorts - a purple patch spurred on by a novel enthusiasm for his new surroundings.

But watching Furuhashi play, it’s all but impossible to imagine him stagnating. He’s just too good.