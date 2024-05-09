Falkirk John McGlynn has been speaking about a nice gesture from Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed the classy phone call from Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after a successful season in League One. Falkirk won the League One title and secured a Championship return, accruing an impressive 90 points and winning the league without losing a single game.

McGlynn has been with Falkirk since 2022, but he knows Brendan Rodgers well having been hired by the Celtic boss as a scout back in 2015. He remained in place for around three years in all ahead of taking over at Raith Rovers.

Since achieving promotion with Falkirk, McGlynn has received a call of congratulations from Rodgers who himself had achieved an unbeaten season with Celtic during his first spell in chare. Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “Brendan’s not been on yet but he did get in touch when we won the league and he was very complimentary. I’m led to believe there’s only three other managers (in the modern era, Rodgers and Gers pair Steven Gerrard and Ally McCoist) so it’s a nice club to be in. They can put me six feet under now! I’ve done what I was here to do!

“It’s nice to be part of history and that’s what we’ve preached to the boys. It will never be forgotten. In 30 years, when I am six feet under, they’ll be having reunions and celebrations. Falkirk will be using the anniversaries to raise some money! We’re just delighted it will be remembered for ever and we’ll be immortal.”

Speaking about Falkirk’s hope going forward, McGlynn added: “The potential of the club is huge. Absolutely huge. But it was a huge gamble to go there. You think, if you can get this right, what a club. They were in a bad way, they finished sixth in the league before we went there.

“They couldn’t win two games in a row, never mind win a league. When I went to watch there the fans weren’t very patient. It could be like the Stadium of Fright. The players got nervous, they didn’t want the ball, they hide and when that happens you’ve no chance.

