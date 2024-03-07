The winger has left Parkhead.

Liel Abada's move to MLS side Charlotte FC from Celtic has been confirmed.

The winger has not been involved in recent Hoops matches as boss Brendan Rodgers said he was not in the right frame of mind, amid the war between Israel and Hamas in his homeland. Ange Postecoglou brought him to Glasgow from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021 and he has won five domestic honours since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has signed a contract through 2026 with an option for 2027 and will take up an international roster slot. Abada told the club's social media accounts: "Hey Charlotte fans, it's Liel Abada here. I am really happy to join the club. Really excited to play at Bank of America stadium. Hopefully see you soon."

General Manager Zoran Krneta said: “Liel has been one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and we’re delighted to welcome him to Charlotte. He’s an elite goal scorer and chance creator who is a proven winner that is determined to bring trophies home to the Club and our supporters.

“Liel has amassed nearly 200 professional games since making his debut, a stellar number for a 22-year-old, and has experience on Europe’s biggest stage—the UEFA Champions League. To bring a player of his caliber to Major League Soccer speaks to the strength of the league, but also that Charlotte FC is an attractive destination for top foreign talent.”