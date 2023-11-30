Celtic and Liverpool are two football clubs that have plenty of historical links, whether it's their links through club song You'll Never Walk Alone or the famous players who have represented both.

Indeed, two former Celtic players are part of the current first team picture at Anfield and a Liverpool defender is on loan to the Glasgow club this season. As well as that, there have been plenty of other big names who have represented both and, of course, one who will forever link both clubs as a legend in both the famous red and the green and white hoops.