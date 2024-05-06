Celtic remain firmly in control of their title fate ahead of the final league Old Firm of the season. Just three points and five goals separate Celtic from Rangers at the top. The Gers know they have to win the Old Firm this weekend to win the title, and they may need to win by more than one goal to have a real chance of finishing the season on top.

Celtic made easy work of Hearts over the weekend, putting on a strong display, while Rangers saw off Kilmarnock without much trouble. As build-up to the derby begins, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both sides.

Hart talks Old Firm

Celtic star Joe Hart says he and his teammates are ready to take on Rangers in a season defining Old Firm this weekend. “It’s the game that’s next up,” said the veteran keeper after the Hearts win. “We want to put ourselves in as good a position as we can this week so that we’re ready come kick-off on Saturday.

“The fans have been superb, the groundsman has done an exceptional job and it’s a lovely pitch to play football on. The atmosphere on Saturday was great, but it’s only like that when we play like we did against Hearts.

“There’s only so far the fans can take us without us performing. But recently we’ve put ourselves in a good position for it to feel right. I don’t think next weekend’s game mattered to us against Hearts. That takes care of itself. Everything was about the day and Hearts — we felt that as a team and from the crowd. We got stuck in and got the job done.”

Souness on keys to Rangers win

Rangers favourite Graeme Souness has been speaking about the Old Firm and what Rangers need to do to come out on top and keep their title hopes aside. “I think (it’s) a big game of football,” said Souness at the PFA Scotland awards. “The fact it’s at Celtic Park makes it more difficult than if it was at Ibrox.

“But it’s an Old Firm game and anything can happen in these games. Players getting sent off, someone being nervy at the wrong time and costing their team a goal, bad refereeing decisions.

“So I think both teams will go into believing they can win it.” Asked about what Rangers must do to win, Souness added: Starting right. When you go to Parkhead you’ve got to start right, they come after you like a whirlwind. So you’ve got to start right at Parkhead.