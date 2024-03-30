Celtic travel to West Lothian on Easter Sunday as they take on David Martindale's Livingston.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will be in the stands for the match as he serves a one-match touchline ban, but the objective will be the same. Rangers could be ahead in first if they beat Hibs on Saturday, which means victory is paramount for the Hoops ahead of derby day on April 7th.

Rodgers said of his ban: "I'm obviously disappointed to get banned for the first time in my career, but I respect the decision and we'll find a way around it and we've been preparing all week for the game and we'll finalise that.

"The players will go in, I'll have a seat in the stand and I'm sure we'll be able to have communication from there. I've not been overly thinking about it. It was only yesterday it was confirmed.

"I've always been a coach that has loved being down pitchside with the players, if we need to make any quick changes, it's there. But I've also got trust in my staff here as well, and like I say, we'll be in communication."

There are some injury outs and doubts on both sides. Glasgow World rounds up the latest Livingston and Celtic fitness news, with good news in the form of Reo Hatate's return from injury raising excitement.

1 . DOUBT: Yang Hyun-Jun (Celtic) Came back from South Korean duty with some muscle tightness. Being assessed.

2 . OUT: Luis Palma (Celtic) Luis Palma was not be part of the Honduras squad and this game comes a little too soon for his return. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . OUT: Callum McGregor (Celtic) Callum McGregor is nearing a Celtic return but won't be risked in West Lothian. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group