Looking back at 10 of the best European nights Parkhead as ever seen ahead of Celtic clash vs FK Jablonec

Celtic hold a commanding position going into their Europa League qualification second leg against FK Jablonec on Thursday.

The Bhoys welcome the Czech outfit to Parkhead with a 4-2 away win in their back pocket, but Ange Postecoglou will be fully aware of the fact that his side still have a job to do.

For Hoops supporters, the match will also represent a precious opportunity to watch their side in European action on home soil.

After a lengthy absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, continental football with spectators in the stands returned to the green half of Glasgow in a 1-1 Champions League qualification draw against FC Midtjylland last month, but now that their attention has turned to the Europa League, fans will be hoping for better fortunes this time around.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look back through the history books and picked out 10 of the most memorable European nights that Parkhead has ever seen in the hope that Celtic will be able to channel some of that magical energy on Thursday evening…

1. Celtic 3-1 Dukla Prague The 1967 semi-final victory that sent Celtic to the brink of European Cup glory. The Czech side had knocked out Ajax in the last round, but the Hoops still had enough to edge themselves one step closer to Lisbon. Willie Wallace and Jimmy Johnstone were on the scoresheet as Parkhead erupted on the final whistle. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

2. Celtic 5-4 Partizan Belgrade Granted, Celtic might have crashed out of this UEFA Cup Winner's Cup clash on aggregate back in 1989, but what a magical game it was anyway. The scoring on the night went 0-1, 1-1, 2-1, 2-2, 3-2, 3-3, 4-3, 5-3, 5-4. Sound breathless? Just imagine being there in the stands. Nerves must have been shredded and fingernails gnawed down to the bone. A truly remarkable game of football. (Photo by Allsport UK /Allsport) Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

3. Celtic 4-3 Juventus A stunning seven-goal thriller back in 2001, Chris Sutton hit a brace, while Henrik Larsson and Joos Valgaeren both chipped in with a goal each to help the Hoops see off the Italian giants in the Champions League group stage clash. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Buy photo

4. Celtic 1-0 Barcelona An absolutely frantic smash and grab from the Hoops, who took the lead courtesy of Alan Thompson on the hour mark and then proceeded to defend like lions against a team that contained the likes of Xavi, Ronaldinho, and Javier Saviola. Their reward? A spot in the UEFA Cup quarter-final. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo