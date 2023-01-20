The former Vissel Kobe centre-back was handed his first chance to impress since arriving at Parkhead last month.

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt has welcomed additional competition for places within the squad after praising new recruit Yuki Kobayashi for an assured debut in Wednesday’s 4-0 Premiership victory over St Mirren.

The 22-year-old was handed his first opportunity to impress since arriving from Vissel Kobe ahead of the January transfer window, due to a minor injury sustained by Cameron Carter-Vickers, and the Japanese centre-back struck the post inside the opening 15 minutes.

Kobayashi also had to deal with the physical threat posed by Buddies strike pairing Curtis Main and Jonah Ayunga and manager Ange Postecoglou was pleased with the way he adjusted quickly to the demands of Scottish football.

Yuki Kobayashi of Celtic made his Premiership debut against St Mirren on Wednesday night

“It’s not easy, he is still adjusting to the football here and life here,” the Hoops boss explained. “They are a big, strong physical team (St Mirren), very direct and they launched some balls into the box. He had to deal with that side of the game, which I thought he did quite well.

“I thought he was really good on the ball, really composed. He will get better at that but I thought as an introduction he was good.”

Starfelt moved across to the right-side of the central defensive line to accomodate his new partner and was similarly impressed with Kobayashi’s impact.

The Swede admitted: “I thought he played really well. It was a good debut for him. He was cool on the ball and won his duels. He was really good. Was it a welome to Scotland? Yes. That is what a lot of the games are like here. It’s very physical.

“I think he did really well and he showed he can handle it. I didn’t give him too much advice, just the normal stuff like getting to know each other and knowing how close to be to each other to help each other out.

“The competition for places is really good, it pushes everyone. It keeps everyone on their toes and on edge, while developing their games. The rest is up to the coach.”

What have the fans said?

Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi trains ahead of the St Mirren match as he closes in on his first appearance for the club. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

@fgfmurray: “Looked composed and strong - confident passing it forward but got caught sleeping once or twice. First impressions looks good, though.”

@TamTheCasual: “Thought he played well against physical opposition, could have had an easy debut against one of the team that come and sit in but he was challenged and we kept a clean sheet so that tells us everything we need to know.”

@paddygarcia: “Very good. Communication, for so early, looked excellent and he looked like a decent footballer too. Few lapses in concentration but then so did most of them. 8/10.”

@derek_c78: “Very good debut. Look forward to seeing more of the lad. Will give us a better balance on the left especially when Taylor is back fit. Only one game but looks promising.”

@GreigMeffen: “He’s been playing at a far higher level in the J-League so I’d expect him to transition into Scottish football no problem, especially given that domestically Celtic have a win rate of over 90% which is probably not achieveable in most other leagues in the world.”

@Michael14248774: “Thought the lad done well, first game for Celtic so I’m assuming he might have been overly cautious, but once the Bhoy settles in I believe he’ll show his composure, assurance and ability on the ball and going toe-to-toe with stronger, more aggressive attackers. Watch this space.”

@DylanDowie1888: “Very comfy on the ball. Would sayd he’ll need to learn to attack the ball in the air more aggressively. Lost a fair few headers. That being said he’ll need time to adapt to the Scottish game. Positive signs though!”

@Johntum64: “Good on the ball, handled the physicality well, excellent defending when Starfelt mistake left him 1v1 with the striker. Decent start but will face tougher tests. Ange might see him and CCV as the future starters.”

Kyogo Furuhashi’s double and further goals from Liel Abada and David Turnbull continued Celtic’s formidable domestic form and maintained their nine-point gap over Rangers at the top of the table.