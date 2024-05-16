The teenager has been handed a nod by Celtic.

The youngster has taken the darts world by storm and now, Celtic social media.

Darts sensation Luke Littler has been thrust into the Celtic social media sphere with a viral Premiership title-winning Tweet.

Brendan Rodgers’ side made it three consecutive titles with a 5-0 thumping of Kilmarnock in Ayrshire. Matt O’Riley’s double plus Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest goals sealed glory for the Hoops ahead of the final day clash with St Mirren.

That is when Celtic will be handed the trophy. A range of celebrations are taking place in-person and online, with the Hoops giving a nod to Littler, who has emerged on the darts scene as its brightest prospect after starring at the World Championship aged 16 late last year and early in 2024.

In a post to the official Celtic X account, he can be seen pinning the iconic 170, or the Big Fish as its called in darts. But for every precise arrow Littler lands, every Hoops champions graphic of the last three years appears as he reels in this year’s success.

Rodgers said of victory over Kilmarnock and title glory: “It was about the team this evening and the support staff... so good. There was so much stuff in the first six months it felt a little bit awkward to be honest.

"There was a lot of challenge from a management perspective this season, a lot of tedious stuff that took place this season. I've never had that before in my career. So the challenge was making sure that the inner voice of the team was right after all the negativity which has followed the team since August.

He added to Sky: “It feels very special every time you win a league title but this one definitely feels like something special because of everything we've been through this season and the challenges we've had.

"Not only that but also how we finished it. That performance tonight was incredible, that's everything I want from a team. Technique, speed, power, unpredictability. We were immense.