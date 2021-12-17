Officers are liaising with the Dingwall club after Celtic’s late Anthony Ralston winner sparked wild scenes of celebration

Police Scotland are investigating several incidents of alleged disorder among Celtic fans during the club’s Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County on Wednesday night.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged relating to a separate incident as officers continue to liaise with the Dingwall club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Ralston’s goal in the 97th minute sparked a pitch invasion as ecstatic Hoops supporters jumped over barriers and ran onto the field to celebrate.

Celtic fans spill on to the pitch after Anthony Ralston's winning goal in the 97th minute. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A steward was hospitalised with a broken wrist and another injured in the aftermath of Celtic’s 2-1 victory, with enquiries still ongoing.

Manager Ange Postecoglou described the celebrations as “overexuberant”, while Stephen Craigen, who was working as a pundit, branded the wild scenes “totally unacceptable.”

He said: “What I would say, some of the scenes we are seeing on the pitch, fans on, this is totally unacceptable.

“It’s a big goal, we know it’s a big goal, the scenes we are seeing at the minute are very unsavoury, it’s taking away from a wonderful header from Tony Ralston and everything that’s gone his way.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is liaising with Ross County Football Club following incidents of disorder during the club’s match with Celtic on Wednesday, 16 December, 2021.

“One man aged 32 has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at court at a later date.