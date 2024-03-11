A Benfica star is wanted by Man Utd.

It was a weekend to celebrate for Celtic and Rangers as they both progressed through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup - but what is else current going on around Glasgow?

A former Celtic player, who now plays for Arsenal, has had a price tag slapped on him - meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in a star from Benfica, who Rangers will take on in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal 'name price' for Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are looking to put on a 'fire sale' at the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming summer transfer window - and former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney could be one of several names on Mikel Arteta's chopping block, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are hoping for bids in excess of £20 million for the 41-cap Scottish international. Tierney could return to his former club, but it is unclear if the Celts have this amount of money to spare. Additionally, Tierney could potentially make the jump to La Liga, following his enjoyable stint with Real Sociedad on loan this season. Additionally, Celtic will be owed 15% of the fee that Arsenal sell him for should they reach an agreement.

Manchester United interested in Benfica's Joao Neves

Rangers are due to take on Benfica in the second leg of their exciting Europa League tie on Thursday - and one of Os Encarnados' top stars, Joao Neves, is thought to be in the crosshairs of Premier League giants Manchester United.