Celtic are watching two new names enter the Jeremie Frimpong race as Manchester United and Manchester City rivals make their feelings known on the right-back.

The Dutch international looks poised to win the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen this season. A defeat for Bayern this weekend and another win for Xabi Alonso's side moves them 13 points clear with seven games to go, as a new king looms large over German football.

Frimpong signed for Leverkusen in 2021 and has been instrumental in their play this season, with double figures in goals and assists from right-back. Now according to the Sun, Man Utd and Premier League champions City both have an interest in him.

That would add to the growing speculation around the 23-year-old. Bayern Munich are also said to be on his case and are claimed to have marked him as a candidate for a summer raid, with his release clause set between 40 to 45 million euros. The upper end of that scale is around £38.4m, which Man Utd and Man City have both spent figures in excess of during previous transfer windows.

Erik ten Hag's side have watched Frimpong on numerous occasions this term. Pep Guardiola's meanwhile see their academy product as a long-term Kyle Walker successor. The Sun state a one-off £35m clause is available this summer. Celtic signed Frimpong from City in 2019 and sold him for £11m, with a hefty 30% release clause inserted into his deal.