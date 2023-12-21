Celtic's head of scouting and recruitment has overseen 21 permanent transfers - and here's how we rate their success

Celtic's decision to appoint chairman Peter Lawwell's son, Mark as the club's new head of scouting and recruitment was met with great animosity from supporters in May 2022.

Having previously worked as head of City Football Group scouting and recruitment - overseeing transfer activity at teams such as Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City and Yokohama F Marinos - for almost a decade, Lawwell arrived with a big reputation and was tasked with handling the Hoops' day-to-day recruitment work and the watching of players.

However, it's fair to say the talent-spotter hasn't lived up to expectation with the uninspiring signings he has signed off over the past 19 months raising more questions than answers about the club's disjointed recruitment strategy which is severely lacking consistency and overall direction.

The Parkhead side's summer spending spree, carried out under manager Brendan Rodgers' supervision, exceeded £20million but only Honduran winger Luis Palma has earned pass marks. The likes of Yang Hyun-jun and Gustaf Lagerbielke have been largely ineffective, while Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Marco Tilio have hardly kicked a ball in five months.

It's evident that Rodgers has lost a lot of faith in some of his players and has already expressed a desire to add quality to his beleaguered squad when the January transfer window opens. Fans have quite rightly voiced their concerns about the recruitment policy for a number of months, which seemingly hasn't been adapted to Rodgers current vision since the Ange Postecoglou-led reign.

Some players have also struggled to integrate into the first-team set up which points to a broader issue, with supporters now eager to see a more targeted strategy put in place to ensure they remain the most formidable force in Scottish football.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates the impact of all 21 players signed by Celtic that Mark Lawwell has played a leading role in bringing to the club:

1 . Mark Lawwell Celtic recruitment ranked

2 . Yang Hyun-jun - 5/10 AVERAGE - Has shown in glimpses what he can offer the team, mostly as a sub. Has grabbed a few goals but hasn't been as effective as a starter, often fading out of games in the second half.

3 . Kwon Hyeok-kyu - 1/10 FLOP - A complete disaster. It's perhaps too early to judge the defensive midfielder based on his run out in pre-season against Athletic Bilbao but he was dreadful on that occasion and has barely been included in matchday squads ever since.