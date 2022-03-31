The London-born midfielder qualifies to play for the Scandinavian country through his mother

It has been a whirlwind three months for Matt O’Riley as the Celtic midfielder reflected on an ‘unforgettable’ debut for Denmark Under-21s.

The London-born youngster, who joined the Hoops on a four-and-a-half year deal from MK Dons in the January transfer window, has settled well into Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

He came off the bench for the final 20 minutes of the Danes’ 1-1 European Championship qualifying draw with Belgium on Tuesday night, just weeks after changing over his international allegiance.

Head coach Jesper Sorensen was impressed with the way O’Riley has adapted to his new surroundings as the ex-Fulham star targets looks to earn a senior call-up before November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old will hope to impress once more if selected to start against Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby as he outlined his decision to represent Denmark, despite featuring for England at various youth levels.

He said: “It was my first match, so I will definitely have to take the jersey home and hang it in my room.

“It’s something I’ll remember all my life. I am only 21 years old, so maybe there will be an A national team match, which I can also look back on.

“It’s been great for my family. I have not seen my cousin for maybe four or five years, so it has been a long time.

“I am Danish, but my family is pure Danish, so for them it is absolutely crazy that I am on the national team.

“My debut was nice. I might have been a little nervous before the match but, when I came on, it was just a normal football match.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers.

“I also had some good chances where I could have scored a goal with a little luck. I think Belgium were a bit lucky because we actually played really well.

“We also had some great chances in the last 20 minutes, so it’s a little annoying that we did not win, but it was still a good performance.

“It was also cool to hear the national anthem. There were probably not that many in the stadium, but it was still good.