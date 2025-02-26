The current Celtic player was introduced to a new way of chilling out by a Hoops favourite.

Matt O’Riley’s Celtic connection has extended beyond his time at the club - as he still maintains regular contact with a forgotten Hoops player.

The midfielder signed for the Premiership champions from MK Dons during the Ange Postecoglou era, being flipped from a low-cost signing to a man who was sold in a deal worth £30m. O’Riley dazzled in Hoops with classy finishing and eye-catching passing before his move to Brighton.

He played with a whole host of different players during his time at Celtic. Another who left the club on loan in the summer but is still a Parkhead player is Gustaf Lagerbielke, who’s spending the season out on loan in Holland with FC Twente.

Meditation crew

O’Riley introduced the Swede to a meditation coach and now the pair have weekly online classes with them. Lagerbielke told Voetball International: ““Matt knows a guru there, a spiritual meditation coach. He organises a guided meditation session once a week for Matt, me and a few more guys. Just via webcam. We exchange experiences, the guru gives us tips for on the field and in our lives;

“Then we meditate together for forty minutes or so. Very pleasant and soothing. Besides that session, I also try to meditate for myself every day. I have a mattress at home with stones and infrared light. After training I lie on it. It warms you and is good for your body. I go to bed on time, cook my own healthy food every day.”

Fight to the top

The defender has also revealed how a wrestler helped him get physically up to speed for the modern game. Lagerbielke’s mother ran a private academy alongside ex-Swedish wrestler Martin Lidberg who provided tips for the Celtic loanee at FC Twente. He added: “I grew under Martin, literally. I became stronger and sturdier.

“Football is like wrestling when there are dead moments. He taught me many things that are still useful to me today. Putting opponents off balance, using your arms well.

“If a striker has his back to me, I know what to do to subtly force him to one side with my body. Then I had to endure it. Martin threw me in all directions. Later I also got him to the ground sometimes, but only if he allowed it.”