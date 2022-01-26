The midfielder could be thrown straight into the Tynecastle cauldron this evening due to several injuries decimating boss Ange Postecoglou’s midfield options

Matt O’Riley insists he is not afraid of the challenge that lies ahead at Celtic as he prepares to make his debut against Hearts tonight.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou is missing an entire midfield for the trip to Tynecastle with captain Callum McGregor (face), Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) and David Turnbull (hamstring) all ruled out through injury, while Tom Rogic has departed for international duty with Australia.

That could see the 21-year-old, who joined the Parkhead outfit from MK Dons in a £1.5million deal last week, thrown in at the deep end if selected to face the third-placed Jambos.

O'Riley will wear the No 33 shirt at Celtic.

O’Riley believes he is ready to make an immediate impact and has urged Postecoglou to hand him a starting slot in the capital.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, O’Riley said: “I feel ready to go, which is the main thing.

“I’ve played enough games this season to know that I feel in a good place both physically and mentally and hopefully I get the chance.

“I’ve had a few days training with the boys as well so I’m feeling good and ready to play. I’ve really liked the manager’s training sessions and being part of the club so far.

“I’ve been told to be ready for a hostile atmosphere, as well, but that’s what I’m here for - to experience something new and hopefully I can really make the most of it.

“I had a taste for it in England but at a club this size, it’s probably something I will experience more so that is something I’m really excited about.

“It’s obviously a new challenge but one that I’m not afraid of. Celtic is a massive club so any team we play against will want to beat us.

“Naturally, coming here is a step up for me but it’s one that I feel ready to make. I want to try and play as many games as I can, and influence the team’s results in a positive way.

“I’m ready for it and I’m really excited to get going. I’m not sure what the future hold but hopefully we can win lots of trophies together.”

O’Riley revealed he had received a lot of nice messages following his move to Celtic from ex-teammates and previous managers.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley believes he "has the tools" to play anywhere across the midfield for his new club. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

What he didn’t expect was the warm reception he received on his arrival in the city last Thursday.

He explained: “On my first day in Glasgow, I was viewing apartments and I had seven guys running towards me asking for pictures and things like that so that’s definitely a change in terms of fanbase.

“It’s going to take some getting used too but it’s just really cool to have that kind of support.

“I’ve received a lot of nice messages. I spoke to Kevin McDonald briefly, he is someone I played with at Fulham. He sent me a message on Instagram so it was good to have that support.

“Russell Martin (Swansea City manager) too, who was my old coach at MK Dons also sent me a message and was highlighting the magnitude of the club and the importance of being ready to play straight away.

“He told me about the Old Firm games and said they were one of the craziest things he’s ever been involved in.

“I’m really excited for it in that sense, but in saying that we’ve got Hearts up first, so I’m not thinking too much about Rangers just yet.

“I’ve settled in really well. From the first day I stepped in to the club everyone was very welcoming right from the off and I’ve had the chance to explore some of the city.

“The facilities are great and even the amount of staff in the building, it’s definitely different to what I’m used to.”

O’Riley reckons he possess all the tools to play anywhere across the midfield for his new club and admits he has had conversations with his new team-mates regarding what to expect from opposition teams.

New Celtic signing Matt O'Riley is unveiled during a photocall at Celtic Park, on January 20, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He stated: “The manager told me over the phone where I would fit into his system and hopefully I’ll be able to make an impact in the number eight role but I think I can do all of the midfield roles.

“I felt like this move was really important in my career. I wanted to make sure I joined a team where I would fit into the style, so that was one of the main reasons behind my decision to sign, along with challenging for titles.

“I’ve spoken to a few of my team-mates about different teams and what the level is like (in Scotland) because I haven’t really had the chance to watch a lot of Scottish football purely because it isn’t shown that much in England.

“I only got to watch Rangers/Celtic games which are always of a good standard, so I’m not sure what to expect in that sense.

“All I know is that we can only control what we do, so if we’re at our best I’m absolutely sure we can beat anyone.”

Meanwhile, Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor has left the club after signing a permanent deal with English League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland international was brought to Parkhead by previous manager Neil Lennon, boasting a big reputation after progressing through the academy at Manchester United.

However, the 21-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for the club and was shipped out on several loan spells to Partick Thistle and Tranmere, where he has spent the last 18 months.

Supporters thought there might be a fresh start for some of the Hoops youngsters following Ange Postecoglou’s appointment in the summer.