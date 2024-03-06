Callum O'Hare is one of the biggest superstars in the Championship at this moment in time. Even as his current team Coventry find themselves floundering in mid table, the 25-year-old continually finds ways to impress.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena is limited. Moreover, he also mentioned that Celtic and Rangers - along with three unnamed clubs in La Liga - are 'looking' at the player.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far this season, O'Hare has scored six Championship goals and has notched up three assists over the course of 22 games in the league. His contract is due to expire in the summer - if he does not sign a new deal, he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Callum O'Hare?

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer mused: "One player who has been attracting a lot of attention is Callum O'Hare. Three La Liga clubs are looking at him. Celtic and Rangers are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old too.

"He's yet to sign a new contract at Coventry and his current deal is set to expire in the summer. He's had an outstanding season, and it's very unlikely now, with so few games left, that he'll sign a new deal.

"He's scored nine goals in his last 15 games. He's been bang in form, and it's a shame that they haven't been able to tie him down, but I understand why they didn't. He's a player who has suffered a lot with injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement