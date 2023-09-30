A match that looked destined to end in a drab 0-0 draw ended up being one of the most dramatic matches of Celtic’s season so far as they beat Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park.

Luis Palma probably thought he has won the match when his 87th minute goal broke the deadlock but the hosts equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Blair Spittal. However, there was still time for the Hoops to demonstrate their ‘never say die’ attitude and Matt O’Riley was able to secure the three points with the last kick of the ball.