Motherwell 1-2 Celtic player ratings - late Fir Park drama sees Man of the Match O’Riley net winner - gallery

An incredible finish to the Scottish Premiership clash saw Matt O’Riley scored the winning goal with the last kick of the ball.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST

A match that looked destined to end in a drab 0-0 draw ended up being one of the most dramatic matches of Celtic’s season so far as they beat Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park.

Luis Palma probably thought he has won the match when his 87th minute goal broke the deadlock but the hosts equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Blair Spittal. However, there was still time for the Hoops to demonstrate their ‘never say die’ attitude and Matt O’Riley was able to secure the three points with the last kick of the ball.

Here are the WhoScored player ratings from the game for Celtic with no surprises for who was named Man of the Match:

WhoScored rating: 8.5

1. Matt O’Riley

WhoScored rating: 8.5

WhoScored rating: 8.0

2. Liam Scales

WhoScored rating: 8.0

WhoScored rating: 7.9

3. Greg Taylor

WhoScored rating: 7.9

WhoScored rating: 7.6

4. Luis Palma

WhoScored rating: 7.6

