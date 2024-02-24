Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defending champions Celtic will be hoping to return to the summit this weekend when they make the trip to North Lanarkshire to take on ninth place Motherwell at Fir Park.

The Hoops are unbeaten in all competitions in 2024 but have allowed rivals Rangers to leapfrog them in the table after disappointing draws to both Aberdeen and Kilmarnock in their last two matches.

Brendan Rodgers’ side cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to lift the Premiership title for a third consecutive year and fans will be demanding a strong performance this weekend.