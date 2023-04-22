Neil Lennon admits he “could’ve done things a little differently” during his last season in charge of Celtic as the Northern Irishman opened up on regrets from his second spell.

Lennon, who parted ways with the Parkhead club before the end of the 2020/21 campaign played during the Coronavirus pandemic, admitted that he had to become a father figure to some players as the club navigated their way through a seasonn without fans present inside stadiums across the country.

The Hoops were chasing a record-setting tenth Premiership title in a row but a dramatic loss of form ensured Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side cruised to the top-flight title.

Neil Lennon's last Celtic match was on February 21, 2021 against Ross County.

“It was difficult playing during the pandemic,” Lennon admitted. “I could have maybe done things a little differently but it was an unprecedented time for everyone. It was a time when things were out of your control.

“Having no fans in the stadium had a massive effect, Covid-19 was affecting the players too who were a long way from home. My second spell was successful with five trophies out of seven, we were flying before Covid kicked in, but we had to start all over again.

“I had to become a sort of father figure to some of the players and visit them because they would have come from different countries. No supporters in the stadium and in the streets took a toll on a lot of the players. With no money around at the time, clubs couldn’t buy players who wanted a new challenge.

“The fans are so important to Celtic, particularly on the Champions League and on European nights, they make a huge difference. In the team I played in, our record at Celtic Park was excellent, and that’s down to the fans. You miss them when you play in away games, they’re so unique.”

Lennon, who has since had a spell in Cyprus as manager of Omonia Nicosia, was recently linked with the Hapoel Tel Aviv vacancy as he seeks a route back into the game.

Neil Lennon directs his players during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Cyprus' Omonia Nicosia and England's Manchester United

Speaking about Celtic vs Rangers Odds in an interview with Boylesports, he continued: “Celtic was by far and away the best time of my career. As a player and manager I’ve won 21 trophies which isn’t bad. I had an unbelievable time, it was a privilege. It was always my ambition to play for Celtic. My time at the club was a huge part of my life and I absolutely loved it. I’m proud of it, as are my family as well.”

Lennon reckons current Celtic skipper Callum McGregor can replicate Scott Brown’s legacy as the club aim to secure a first Treble of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure.