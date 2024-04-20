Rangers manager Philippe Clement

The Scottish Premiership season has now entered the final phase.

With the split having taken place, but attention has switched to the Scottish Cup this weekend, with both Celtic and Rangers bidding to reach the final. The Hoops take on Aberdeen on Saturday, while Rangers face Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers may be thankful for the break from league action, given the poor form they have shown, handing Celtic an advantage when it comes to winning the league. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding both clubs.

Lennon on Clement

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has claimed Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been ‘taken back’ by the expectations at Ibrox. He told PLZ: "I had my suspicions about Rangers after the game against Celtic. I thought in the first half they were poor, mentally as well. They put in a good comeback, but overall I was concerned about the level of performance. That is come to the fore. They have totally handed the initiative to Celtic, and Celtic have been there and done it."

"I think the players know all about the expectations. I think Philippe is finding out all about it more than any of the players. A lot of the players have been there for a long, long time. Now all of a sudden he has come into this and everything was good for a while, but I think he has been taken aback by the scrutiny and the analysis of every facet of your performance."

Patterson links

Celtic have reportedly set their sights on a new goalkeeper as Joe Hart prepares to walk away from the professional game. According to the Sunderland Echo, Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson.

