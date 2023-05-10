The Northern Irishman has been out of football since leaving Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in October.

Neil Lennon’s representatives are due for talks with the Greek club Olympiakos in the next 72 hours as the former Celtic and Hibernian coach seeks a route back into management.

Olympiakos want to appoint a new head coach after the Spaniard Michel resigned last month. They are currently third in the Greek Super League and on course for the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds after beating leaders Panathinaikos on Monday. Sporting director Jose Anigo is in charge on an interim basis.

51-year-old Lennon is available and keen to get back into work either in Britain or Europe. He was sacked by the Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia last October but his reputation in the eastern Mediterranean remains strong.

Neil Lennon played for Celtic during the Martin O'Neill era before going on to manage the club on two occasions. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He guided Omonia to the 2022 Cypriot Cup and took them into the Europa League group phase to face Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol. Olympiakos officials are now scheduled for discussions with the Northern Irishman’s agents regarding their managerial vacancy.

Although Lennon would be interested in a potential move to Piraeus, he is also monitoring the management scene in England. Leicester City, where he spent more than four years as a player, may be looking for a new manager this summer and Lennon would be interested.