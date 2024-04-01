The attacker has been linked to Celtic.

Eduard Spertsyan has been touted as a Celtic transfer option this summer.

The attacking midfielder with the ability to play on either side as a winger has impressed in Russia for Krasnodar this term. He has eight goals and five assists and back in October, he was linked with making a £13m move to Newcastle United in January.

Nothing transpired but his future is set to roll into view again this summer, with Russian clubs still excluded from European competitions. According to the Daily Record, a 'significant' price drop will follow and Celtic have now scouted the star capped 25 times by Armenia.

With two years left on his deal, the 23-year-old is his nation's main man after making a breakthrough to become the youngest-ever Armenian player to feature in the Champions League. A big money move is yet to come off though.

Speaking to TuttoMercato earlier this season, he revealed that £13m is the least Krasnodar's president is expecting to get for him. Spertsyan said: “Yes (I want to play in Europe soon). I’ve got to fight and work (for it). I don’t want to leave here by running away or with a helicopter! I like being here.

"But I want to try to go to Europe while I have the chance, I don’t know what can happen there. I’m confident and I think I can do it, I mean, achieve even bigger goals. About 15 million euros (£13m). At least, [the club president] thinks so."

Former Tottenham striker Roman Pavlyuchenko said at the time of Newcastle rumours that they would be the perfect destination for Spertsyan. He explained: "Yes, he had a good last season but we (Russian clubs) don’t play in European competition. And who watches our league?