Celtic are on the hunt for a new manager after an explosive Monday night at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ resignation has been responded to with a jaw-dropping statement from major shareholder Dermot Desmond, as fallout from the manager’s exit turns nuclear. Attentions now turn to who will be the next Celtic manager, with Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney making up an interim management team.

Former Tottenham and Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is the overwhelming favourite but there’s a couple of ex Manchester United faces in the mix, as per Bet 365. Trading expert Steve Freeth said: "It was a stormy and interesting Monday night in Glasgow as Rodgers departed for a second time and was replaced by interim manager Martin O'Neill."

At any other club I would have thought Ange Postecoglou might want a rest after a turbulent few months, but this opportunity might just appeal to him after the success he had last time."

Here’s who the bookmaker have down as Celtic manager options.

