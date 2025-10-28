Brendan Rodgers leaves Celtic: Next manager contenders, Dermot Desmond statement and how we got here.

Next Celtic manager odds: Ex Rangers star in running alongside Tottenham trophy winner and former Man Utd duo

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:53 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:04 GMT

Here are the runners and riders for the vacant position at Celtic.

Celtic are on the hunt for a new manager after an explosive Monday night at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ resignation has been responded to with a jaw-dropping statement from major shareholder Dermot Desmond, as fallout from the manager’s exit turns nuclear. Attentions now turn to who will be the next Celtic manager, with Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney making up an interim management team.

Former Tottenham and Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is the overwhelming favourite but there’s a couple of ex Manchester United faces in the mix, as per Bet 365. Trading expert Steve Freeth said: "It was a stormy and interesting Monday night in Glasgow as Rodgers departed for a second time and was replaced by interim manager Martin O'Neill."

At any other club I would have thought Ange Postecoglou might want a rest after a turbulent few months, but this opportunity might just appeal to him after the success he had last time."

Here’s who the bookmaker have down as Celtic manager options.

25/1

1. Kevin Muscat

25/1 Photo: Yuichi Masuda

20/1

2. Marco Silva

20/1 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

20/1

3. Ralph Hasenhuttl

20/1 Photo: Maja Hitij

20/1

4. Frank Lampard

20/1 | Getty Images

