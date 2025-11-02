Celtic are on the hunt for their next manager and there are no shortages of possible options.

The Hoops were left stunned this week when Brendan Rodgers resigned, and it turned fiery in rapid fashion, with major shareholder Dermot Desmond slamming the outgoing boss. Legendary ex-boss Martin O’Neill has returned on an interim basis alongside player pathway manager Shaun Maloney to man the fort while a permanent hunt ensues.

Kieran McKenna, Ange Postecoglou and Nicky Hayen are amongst those to have been strongly linked. Bet 365 have listed an extensive list of candidates, as a Rangers boss contender jumps from 25/1 to 12/1 while a host of Manchester United icons, an ex-Leeds United boss and Hoops favourites all feature amongst the runners and riders. Take a look at some of the names making the list currently.