Next Celtic manager odds as Rangers boss contender rises up rankings including Man Utd icons and ex Leeds man

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT

Here are some of the latest odds when it comes to the next Celtic manager

Celtic are on the hunt for their next manager and there are no shortages of possible options.

The Hoops were left stunned this week when Brendan Rodgers resigned, and it turned fiery in rapid fashion, with major shareholder Dermot Desmond slamming the outgoing boss. Legendary ex-boss Martin O’Neill has returned on an interim basis alongside player pathway manager Shaun Maloney to man the fort while a permanent hunt ensues.

Kieran McKenna, Ange Postecoglou and Nicky Hayen are amongst those to have been strongly linked. Bet 365 have listed an extensive list of candidates, as a Rangers boss contender jumps from 25/1 to 12/1 while a host of Manchester United icons, an ex-Leeds United boss and Hoops favourites all feature amongst the runners and riders. Take a look at some of the names making the list currently.

50/1

1. Marco Silva

50/1 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

50/1

2. Ralph Hasenhuttl

50/1 Photo: Maja Hitij

50/1

3. Scott Brown

50/1 | Getty Images

50/1

4. Neil Lennon

50/1 | Getty Images

